Angel City Chorale (ACC) is a Los Angeles choir conducted by founder and artistic director Sue Fink.

The group consists of 160 singers. It is recognized for its signature blend of musical styles and commitment to community, Angel City Chorale strives to give back to the L.A. community through song, donations, and volunteerism. They perform a selection of musical material including classical, jazz, folk music, gospel, and pop. They perform twice seasonally, spring and winter, at both the historic Wilshire United Methodist Church and Immanuel Presbyterian Church. In addition to scheduled performances, Angel City Chorale has performed at venues throughout Los Angeles, including the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Dolby Theatre, the Microsoft Theater, Staples Center, and the Shrine Auditorium. Angel City Chorale is a 501(c)(3) California nonprofit public benefit corporation.