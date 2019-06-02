AnonUK | 1965/66 pre-Genesis band. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1966
Anon were one of two bands made up of pupils from Charterhouse School in Surrey, whose members went on to form the progressive rock band Genesis with another band from the same school, called Garden Wall. The band formed in May 1965 and split up in December 1966. It originally consisted of Rivers Jobe (bass), Richard Macphail (vocals), Anthony Phillips (lead guitar), and Rob Tyrrell (drums). They were later joined by future Genesis guitarist/bassist Mike Rutherford on rhythm guitar. During a short period of time, Rutherford was forced to leave the band by his house master at Charterhouse and was replaced by Mike Colman.
