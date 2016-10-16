Adèle AndersonFrom Fascinating Aïda. Born 14 June 1952
Adèle Anderson
1952-06-14
Adèle Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Adèle Anderson (born 14 June 1952) is an English Olivier Award-nominated singer and actress, best known as one third of the cabaret group Fascinating Aïda.
Adèle Anderson Tracks
Jealousy
Fascinating Aïda
Jealousy
Jealousy
My Flat
Adèle Anderson
My Flat
My Flat
