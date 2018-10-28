Matthews, Wright & King was an American country music group formed in 1991. The band, Raymond Matthews (born October 13, 1956), Woody Wright (born October 10, 1957) and Tony King (born June 27, 1957), was put together by Columbia Records producer Larry Strickland after Shenandoah left the label, as an attempt to keep a viable country band on that label. Wright had previously been in another band called Memphis.

Though they enjoyed video success on CMT and TNN as well as touring with Reba McEntire for two seasons, their highest charting radio single, "The Power of Love," peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart in 1992. It was the title track of their debut album, issued that same year on Columbia Records. The trio dissolved shortly after the release of their second album, Dream Seekers.

Since disbanding, Tony King joined Brooks & Dunn's backing band and was also briefly engaged to Wynonna Judd, Woody Wright found success as a gospel songwriter, producer and solo artist, while Raymond Matthews returned to his native Alabama and a successful contracting business.