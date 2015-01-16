The Black Ryder is songwriting duo Aimee Nash and Scott Von Ryper, who originate from Sydney, Australia.

Their debut album Buy The Ticket, Take The Ride was released through their own label The Anti-Machine Machine / EMI Music Australia on 6 November 2009, & Mexican Summer Records in America on 21 September 2010.

They released their second album The Door Behind The Door on 24 February 2015 internationally through The Anti-Machine Machine & The Orchard (company).