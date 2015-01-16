The Black RyderFormed 2007
The Black Ryder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a769f735-964c-41b2-b144-f98378456d97
The Black Ryder Biography (Wikipedia)
The Black Ryder is songwriting duo Aimee Nash and Scott Von Ryper, who originate from Sydney, Australia.
Their debut album Buy The Ticket, Take The Ride was released through their own label The Anti-Machine Machine / EMI Music Australia on 6 November 2009, & Mexican Summer Records in America on 21 September 2010.
They released their second album The Door Behind The Door on 24 February 2015 internationally through The Anti-Machine Machine & The Orchard (company).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Black Ryder Tracks
Sort by
Until The Calm of Dawn
The Black Ryder
Until The Calm of Dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Until The Calm of Dawn
Last played on
The Black Ryder Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist