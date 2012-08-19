Loïs LaneDutch band with Suzanne and Monique Klemann. Formed 1984
Loïs Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a769afa0-a3ad-4107-ac26-f3d6ef61806b
Loïs Lane Biography (Wikipedia)
Loïs Lane is a Dutch girl group consisting of the sisters Suzanne and Monique Klemann. The group is known in the United States as Lois L, because the group was named after Lois Lane, the girlfriend of Superman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loïs Lane Tracks
Sort by
No Jealous Lover
Loïs Lane
No Jealous Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Jealous Lover
Last played on
Loïs Lane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist