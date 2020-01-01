Warren BernhardtBorn 12 November 1938
Warren Bernhardt
1938-11-12
Warren Bernhardt Biography (Wikipedia)
Warren Bernhardt (born in November 1938) is an American pianist in jazz, pop and classical music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
