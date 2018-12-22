Ray NanceBorn 10 December 1913. Died 28 January 1976
Ray Nance
1913-12-10
Ray Nance Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Willis Nance (December 10, 1913, in Chicago – January 28, 1976, in New York City) was a jazz trumpeter, violinist and singer. He is best remembered for his long association with Duke Ellington and his orchestra.
Ray Nance Tracks
Take the "A" Train (Live at Newport 1956)
Duke Ellington
Take the 'A' Train
Billy Strayhorn
Passion Flower
Johnny Hodges
Cottontail
Duke Ellington
Black, Brown and Beige: Part V (Come Sunday Interlude)
Duke Ellington
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Ray Nance
Star Crossed Lovers
Duke Ellington
Raincheck
Duke Ellington
Take The A Train
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
Charlie Fowlkes
Composer
Will You Be There / 99% Won't Do
Britt Woodman
Launching Pad
Duke Ellington
Way Early Subtone
Duke Ellington
Madness in Great Ones
Duke Ellington
Lady Mac
Duke Ellington
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Duke Ellington
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Duke Ellington
Main Stem
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Duke Ellington
Trumpet No End (Blue Skies)
Duke Ellington
Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue (Live At Newport 1956)
Duke Ellington
Tulip or Turnip (feat. Ray Nance)
Duke Ellington
Performer
Pussy Willow
Duke Ellington
Prima Bara Dubla
Duke Ellington
Artistry In Rhythm
Duke Ellington
Wanderlust
Duke Ellington
Perdido
Duke Ellington
