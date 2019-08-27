Katharina MagieraGerman contralto. Born 1979
Katharina Magiera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a765aa13-e2e9-44cf-9ca9-8374e281115e
Katharina Magiera Biography (Wikipedia)
Katharina Magiera is a German operatic contralto. A member of the Oper Frankfurt, she has appeared in major European opera houses. She is active also as a lieder singer and has recorded.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Katharina Magiera Tracks
Sort by
Upcoming BBC Events
Proms 2019: Prom 51: The Magic Flute
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep9hj5
Royal Albert Hall
2019-08-27T05:58:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p073cwc9.jpg
27
Aug
2019
Proms 2019: Prom 51: The Magic Flute
Royal Albert HallBook tickets
Back to artist