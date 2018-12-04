Frigyes Hidas (Hidas Frigyes in Hungarian order; 25 May 1928, Budapest – 7 March 2007, Budapest) was a Hungarian composer.

Hidas studied composition at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest with János Visky. After his studies, he was the musical director of the National Theater in Budapest from 1951 to 1966 and also held the same role at the city's Operetta Theater from 1974 to 1979.

Following this, Hidas was a freelance composer. His oeuvre covered almost every genre, including operas, ballets, concertos, other orchestral works, chamber music, and vocal and choral music. He was one of the foremost names in the world of contemporary chamber and concert band music for wind instruments. In addition, he enjoyed various commissions from opera houses, radio stations, universities, ballet companies, and musical association and federations. He received many prizes and other forms of recognition for his musical services.