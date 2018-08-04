Jerry Obern Scheff (born January 31, 1941) is an American bassist, best known for his work with Elvis Presley in the 1960s and 1970s as a member of his TCB Band and his work on The Doors' final recordings.

Scheff grew up in the Vallejo, California. After serving in the U.S. Navy he returned to California, ending up in Los Angeles as a session musician. After working at the Sands nightclub in Los Angeles with 16-year-old Billy Preston, Merry Clayton, and Don "Sugarcane" Harris, he played on his first hit record, The Association's "Along Comes Mary" (1966). That success led to other early record appearances with Bobby Sherman, Johnny Mathis, Johnny Rivers, Neil Diamond, Nancy Sinatra, Pat Boone, Sammy Davis Jr., Bobby Vinton, The Monkees, The Everly Brothers, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. In 1971, he appeared on L.A. Woman, the final album recorded by The Doors with Jim Morrison, playing bass on every track save one.

In July 1969, Scheff became a member of Elvis Presley's touring TCB Band. With the band, he performed in concert with Presley from July 31, 1969 to February 23, 1973 and from April 24, 1975 until Presley's final show on June 26, 1977 at the now defunct torn down Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. He appears on Elvis Presley RCA Albums such as Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite (Elvis' 1973 live television concert), Elvis in Person at the International Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada, On Stage, That's The Way It Is, Elvis As Recorded At Madison Square Garden, the documentary movie from 1972 Elvis On Tour, From Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee and Moody Blue, among others.