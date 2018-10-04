The Sunshine Underground (often shortened to TSU) were an English alternative dance band based in Leeds. Their style developed from indie, alternative to electronic music, and they released four full-length albums; Raise the Alarm (2006), Nobody's Coming to Save You (2010), The Sunshine Underground (2014) and their farewell album, Luminescent (2016). The group, named after a song from the 1999 album Surrender by The Chemical Brothers, were often associated with the British nu-rave scene of 2006 and built a respectable live following after years of touring.