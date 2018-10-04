The Sunshine UndergroundFormed 2000
The Sunshine Underground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br063.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7582431-779a-4434-a3ac-f7b5b4ea01fe
The Sunshine Underground Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sunshine Underground (often shortened to TSU) were an English alternative dance band based in Leeds. Their style developed from indie, alternative to electronic music, and they released four full-length albums; Raise the Alarm (2006), Nobody's Coming to Save You (2010), The Sunshine Underground (2014) and their farewell album, Luminescent (2016). The group, named after a song from the 1999 album Surrender by The Chemical Brothers, were often associated with the British nu-rave scene of 2006 and built a respectable live following after years of touring.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Sunshine Underground Tracks
Sort by
Borders
The Sunshine Underground
Borders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
Borders
Last played on
Put You In Your Place
The Sunshine Underground
Put You In Your Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
Put You In Your Place
Last played on
Any Minute Now
The Sunshine Underground
Any Minute Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
Any Minute Now
Last played on
Commercial Breakdown
The Sunshine Underground
Commercial Breakdown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
Commercial Breakdown
Last played on
In Your Arms
The Sunshine Underground
In Your Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
In Your Arms
Last played on
Finally We Arrive
The Sunshine Underground
Finally We Arrive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
Finally We Arrive
Last played on
Finally We Arrive (Justin Robertson's Deadstock 33s Remix)
The Sunshine Underground
Finally We Arrive (Justin Robertson's Deadstock 33s Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
Don't Stop
The Sunshine Underground
Don't Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
Don't Stop
Last played on
Panic Attack
The Sunshine Underground
Panic Attack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
Panic Attack
Last played on
Coming to save you
The Sunshine Underground
Coming to save you
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
Coming to save you
Last played on
Spell It Out
The Sunshine Underground
Spell It Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
Spell It Out
Last played on
Change Your Mind
The Sunshine Underground
Change Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
Change Your Mind
Last played on
A Warning Sign
The Sunshine Underground
A Warning Sign
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
A Warning Sign
Last played on
We've always been your friends
The Sunshine Underground
We've always been your friends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br063.jpglink
We've always been your friends
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T08:29:07
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
The Sunshine Underground Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist