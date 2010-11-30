Kenny Brown (born July 5, 1953 on the Air Force base in Selma, Alabama) is an American blues slide guitarist skilled in the North Mississippi Hill Country blues style.

Brown apprenticed with Mississippi Joe Callicott, who was his neighbor in Nesbit, Mississippi, from age 12 to 15, when Callicott died. He had heard Othar Turner and others in nearby Como picnics, and cited Junior Kimbrough, Johnny Winter, and Johnny Shines as influences.

Around 1971, beside working in construction, Brown began playing with two other musicians. Johnny Woods would make an occasional playing partner to his death in 1990. More steady was Brown's learning with R. L. Burnside, who claimed Brown as his "adopted son," and affectionately called him "white boy on guitar" and "my white son."[citation needed] Brown has noted that they had trouble to book dates, when European event organizers would hear he is a white musician playing the traditionally African American blues, and that American record producers and critics have similar reservations.