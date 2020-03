DYM is the industrial music band created by Canadian E-N in 2001 and turned into a duo when Arc joined the band in 2003. In 2008 DYM signed to Noitekk Records and released their debut full-length release The Invilid which entered the Deutsche Alternative Charts in January 2009 at #10 and peaked at #8.

