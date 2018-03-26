Chuck IsraelsBorn 10 August 1936
Chuck Israels
Charles H. Israels (born August 10, 1936) is a composer, arranger, and bassist who is best known for his work with the Bill Evans Trio. He has also worked with Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman, Coleman Hawkins, Stan Getz, Herbie Hancock, J. J. Johnson, John Coltrane, and Judy Collins.
Chuck Israels Tracks
Frankie & Johnny
Dark Tapestry
All The Pretty Horses
Concerto Peligroso
Re: Person I Knew
Bill Evans
Doors of Perception
And What If I Don’t (feat. Hank Mobley)
