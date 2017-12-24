Vader AbrahamDutch musician, singer-songwriter & record producer. Born 11 April 1935
Vader Abraham
1935-04-11
Vader Abraham Biography (Wikipedia)
Petrus Antonius Laurentius "Pierre" Kartner (born 11 April 1935) is a Dutch musician, singer-songwriter and record producer who performs under the stage name Vader Abraham (Father Abraham), and who has written around 1600 songs.
Vader Abraham Tracks
Christmas In Smurfland
Vader Abraham
Christmas In Smurfland
Christmas In Smurfland
The Smurf Song
Vader Abraham
The Smurf Song
The Smurf Song
Smurf Song
Vader Abraham
Smurf Song
Smurf Song
Dippety Day
Vader Abraham
Dippety Day
Dippety Day
The Smurf Song
Father Abraham & Smurfs
The Smurf Song
The Smurf Song
