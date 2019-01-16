William BolcomBorn 26 May 1938
William Elden Bolcom (born May 26, 1938) is an American composer and pianist. He has received the Pulitzer Prize, the National Medal of Arts, a (Bolcom n.d.) Grammy Award, the Detroit Music Award and was named 2007 Composer of the Year by Musical America. Bolcom taught composition at the University of Michigan from 1973–2008. He is married to mezzo-soprano Joan Morris.
3 Ghost rags for piano, no.1; The Graceful ghost
3 Ghost rags for piano, no.1; The Graceful ghost
Black Max
Black Max
Cabaret Songs
Cabaret Songs
3 Rags: no.3 Incineratorag
3 Rags: no.3 Incineratorag
The Graceful Ghost (Three Ghost Rags)
The Graceful Ghost (Three Ghost Rags)
Graceful Ghost
Graceful Ghost
The Graceful Ghost (3 Ghost Rags)
The Graceful Ghost (3 Ghost Rags)
The Graceful Ghost - from 3 Ghost Rags (1971)
The Graceful Ghost - from 3 Ghost Rags (1971)
Solace (A Mexican Serenade)
Solace (A Mexican Serenade)
The Graceful Ghost (Three Ghost Rags)
The Graceful Ghost (Three Ghost Rags)
Raggin' Rudi
Raggin' Rudi
What a friend we have in Jesus
What a friend we have in Jesus
Lime Jell-O marshmallow cottage cheese surprise
Lime Jell-O marshmallow cottage cheese surprise
George
George
Cabaret Songs - George
Cabaret Songs - George
Cabaret songs - Amor
Cabaret songs - Amor
Cabaret songs - Angels are the highest form of virtue
Cabaret songs - Angels are the highest form of virtue
Graceful Ghost (Rag)
Graceful Ghost (Rag)
Waitin'
Waitin'
Graceful Ghost
Graceful Ghost
The Graceful Ghost
The Graceful Ghost
Je te veux
Je te veux
The Graceful Ghost Rag
The Graceful Ghost Rag
Waitin' (Cabaret Songs)
Waitin' (Cabaret Songs)
The Serpents Kiss (Ragtime)
The Serpents Kiss (Ragtime)
Recuerdos, Three Traditional Latin American Dances
Recuerdos, Three Traditional Latin American Dances
Seabiscuits rag
Seabiscuits rag
Homage to Nazareth (Recuerdos)
Homage to Nazareth (Recuerdos)
I Will Breathe a Mountain: The Crazy Woman
I Will Breathe a Mountain: The Crazy Woman
