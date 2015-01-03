Motion Picture Soundtrack are a British alternative rock quartet from Canterbury, Kent. Since their inception, the band has been composed of Alastair Blackwood (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Nick Watts (lead guitar, backing vocals), Graeme Blackwood (drums, percussion and backing vocals), and Will Hasler (bass).

The name comes the band's love of film soundtracks, not, as many people assume, from the track by Radiohead. They cite influences such as Thomas Newman, Craig Armstrong, and alternative acts such as Sigur Rós, Talk Talk, Cocteau Twins, Jeff Buckley and Massive Attack.

Motion Picture Soundtrack self-released their first studio album The Shapes We Fear Are Of Our Own on 1 March 2010,.

Produced by Paul Schroder (The Stone Roses, The Verve) in Copenhagen, the band returned to London to mix the record with engineer Cenzo Townshend (U2, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Florence and the Machine, Snow Patrol) at Olympic Studios.

Motion Picture Soundtrack released their debut single Departure on 7 September 2009, reaching No. 6 in Total Guitar Magazine's top download charts, with the follow-up Glass Figures (#10 in TG's top download charts) on 22 February 2010. The album The Shapes We Fear Are Of Our Own was released on 1 March 2010. The band were invited on 29 March to the BBC's Maida Vale Studios for a live session. and winning the Emerging Talent DIY Award at Camden Crawl and performing at the Reading & Leeds festival 2010 courtesy of the BBC Introducing stage.