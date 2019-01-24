Hot Chocolate70s and 80s British soul band. Formed 1969
Hot Chocolate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsfk.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a749130e-c2d8-4a7c-b740-908ea4574961
Hot Chocolate Biography (Wikipedia)
Hot Chocolate are a British soul band popular during the 1970s and 1980s, formed by Errol Brown and Tony Wilson. The act had at least one hit every year from 1970 to 1984, and their song "You Sexy Thing" made the Top 10 in three decades.
Hot Chocolate Tracks
You Sexy Thing
Hot Chocolate
You Sexy Thing
You Sexy Thing
Last played on
It Started With A Kiss
Hot Chocolate
It Started With A Kiss
It Started With A Kiss
Last played on
So You Win Again
Hot Chocolate
So You Win Again
So You Win Again
Last played on
Every 1's a Winner
Hot Chocolate
Every 1's a Winner
Every 1's a Winner
Last played on
I Gave You My Heart (Didn't I)
Hot Chocolate
I Gave You My Heart (Didn't I)
I Gave You My Heart (Didn't I)
Last played on
Last played on
I'll Put You Together Again
Hot Chocolate
I'll Put You Together Again
I'll Put You Together Again
Last played on
