Aleksandar "Sanja" Ilić (Serbian: Александар Сања Илић; born 27 March 1951) is a Serbian composer, keyboardist and architect. He founded the group Balkanika in 1998, and with them he represented Serbia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Nova deca". He was previously the keyboardist of the Yugoslav band San from 1971 to 1975.