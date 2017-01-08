Fred JordanEnglish farm worker. Born 1922. Died 2002
Fred Jordan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1922
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a7479814-da34-431b-b148-7e9fc33fc8ae
Fred Jordan Tracks
Sort by
Galaway Shawl
Fred Jordan
Galaway Shawl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Galaway Shawl
Last played on
We're all jolly fellows that follow the plough
Fred Jordan
We're all jolly fellows that follow the plough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fred Jordan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist