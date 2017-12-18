The Israeli pianist Yaara Tal (born 27 February 1955 in Kfar Saba) and her German partner Andreas Groethuysen (born 2 September 1956 in Munich) are a piano duo.

Yaara Tal studied with Ilona Vincze and Arie Vardi before going to Germany where she finished her studies with Hugo Steurer and Ludwig Hoffmann. Andreas Groethuysen, son of Herbert Groethuysen, studied in Munich with Ludwig Hoffmann and in London with Peter Feuchtwanger.

Since 1985 they have been performing worldwide as piano duo and have appeared at musical centers and renowned festivals.

Extensive CD recording makes up an important part of their career: the Duo has released recordings of four-hand piano music not only with central works of the repertoire but also introducing less familiar names to a wide public.

For their recordings the duo received numerous prizes and honours, like the "Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik", the Echo prize of the German Phono Academy and the "Cannes Classical Award". The recordings have been praised for their programmatic ingenuity as well as their pianistic transparency and the brightness of the duo's interpretations.