Philippe Bianconi (born 27 March 1960 in Nice, France) is a French pianist.

Bianconi studied at the Conservatoire de Nice with Simone Delbert-Février and later in Paris with Gaby Casadesus and in Freiburg Vitalij Margulis. At the age of 17, he won first prize at the Jeunesses musicales competition in Belgrade; he went on to win first prize at the Cleveland International Piano Competition and the Silver Medal in the 1985 Van Cliburn Competition.

Since his debut at Carnegie Hall in 1987 he has performed in major concert halls and festivals around the world. Apart from solo recitals and chamber music, he has performed with many leading orchestras and conductors. The Washington Post[citation needed] has described him as an artist whose playing is "always close to the soul of the music, filling the space with poetry and life". He has been appointed as the director of The Conservatoire Américain de Fontainebleau in September 2014.