Lee Wilkof
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a74131e1-69ef-43cc-b26b-e10dcfe9107f
Lee Wilkof Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Wilkof (born June 25, 1951) is an American actor and veteran of the Broadway stage. He originated the roles of Samuel Byck in Assassins and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, later earning a Tony Award nomination for the 2000 revival of Kiss Me, Kate.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lee Wilkof Tracks
Sort by
Feed Me
Lee Wilkof
Feed Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feed Me
Performer
Last played on
Brush up your Shakespeare (Kiss Me Kate)
Cole Porter
Brush up your Shakespeare (Kiss Me Kate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Brush up your Shakespeare (Kiss Me Kate)
Orchestra
Last played on
Everybody's Got The Right
Victor Garber
Everybody's Got The Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody's Got The Right
Last played on
Lee Wilkof Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist