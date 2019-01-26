James WesleyUS Country Music Singer aka James Prosser
James Wesley
James Wesley Prosser (born in Mound Valley, Kansas) is an American country music singer. In 1999, Prosser released the album Life Goes On through Warner Bros. Records. Ten years later, he signed to Broken Bow Records under the name James Wesley. Wesley has released five singles for this label: "Jackson Hole," the top 40 hits "Real" and "Didn't I", "Walking Contradiction" and "Thank a Farmer", all of which will be included on his second studio album, Real.
James Wesley Tracks
Walking Contradiction
James Wesley
Walking Contradiction
Walking Contradiction
Last played on
