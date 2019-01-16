The TheMatt Johnson's band. Formed 1979
The The
1979
The The Biography (Wikipedia)
The The are an English post-punk band. They have been active in various forms since 1979, with singer/songwriter Matt Johnson being the only constant band member. The The achieved critical acclaim and commercial success in the UK, with 15 chart singles (seven reaching the Top 40), and their most successful album, Infected (1986), spent 30 weeks on the chart. They followed this with the Top Ten albums Mind Bomb (1989) and Dusk (1993).
The The Performances & Interviews
- Matt Johnson of The The reveals who he's taking on tour...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067glmy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067glmy.jpg2018-05-18T08:45:00.000ZMatt Johnson of The The tells 6 Music's Siobhan McAndrew all about his new band and tourhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p067gj77
Matt Johnson of The The reveals who he's taking on tour...
- “It felt trivial singing and dancing on stage” - The The's Matt Johnson on family bereavementhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0576k9f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0576k9f.jpg2017-06-28T14:56:00.000ZThe The's frontman Matt Johnson talks to Radcliffe and Maconie about the band's latest music and his documentary, The Inertia Variations, inspired by a poem by John Tottenham.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0576bpy
“It felt trivial singing and dancing on stage” - The The's Matt Johnson on family bereavement
- Matt Johnson in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037b0kh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037b0kh.jpg2015-11-06T13:03:00.000ZMatt Johnson of The The joins Mark and Stuart to talk about his latest film projects.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p037b0md
Matt Johnson in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
The The Tracks
Slow Emotion Replay
The The
Slow Emotion Replay
Slow Emotion Replay
This is the day
The The
This is the day
This is the day
August & September
The The
August & September
August & September
We Can't Stop What's Coming
The The
We Can't Stop What's Coming
We Can't Stop What's Coming
Heartland
The The
Heartland
Heartland
Uncertain Smile
The The
Uncertain Smile
Uncertain Smile
Dogs Of Lust
The The
Dogs Of Lust
Dogs Of Lust
Infected
The The
Infected
Infected
I've Been Waitin' For Tomorrow (All Of My Life)
The The
I've Been Waitin' For Tomorrow (All Of My Life)
Helpline Operator
The The
Helpline Operator
Helpline Operator
The Beat(en) Generation
The The
The Beat(en) Generation
The Beat(en) Generation
Dis-Infected
The The
Dis-Infected
Dis-Infected
Sodium Light Baby
The The
Sodium Light Baby
Sodium Light Baby
Infected (6 Music Session, 8th Jun 2018)
The The
Infected (6 Music Session, 8th Jun 2018)
Infected (6 Music Session, 8th Jun 2018)
Slow Train To Dawn
The The
Slow Train To Dawn
Slow Train To Dawn
Uncertain Smile
The The
Uncertain Smile
Uncertain Smile
