G. V. Prakash Kumar is an Indian actor, film score, and soundtrack composer, producer and singer. He has predominantly scored music for Tamil films. His first film was S Pictures' Veyyil (2006) and he became popular in Tamil cinema by the early 2010s. Later

Ever since he has never looked back and kept on entertaining the Tamil audience with his music. "Pookal Pookum Tharunam" from Madrasapattinam (2010), is also one of the songs which he got many appreciations. He has also bagged several awards as a music director for some of his notable music composition for movies. For his work as a composer in Aadukalam (2011), G.V. received Best Music Director – Tamil and many others.

G. V. Prakash Kumar made his acting debut through the Comedy horror movie Darling in 2015.. He ventured into movies, making comedy as his primary genre.