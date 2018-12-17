David HobsonBorn 18 November 1960
David Hobson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-11-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a73a657d-3222-4fd8-9371-ec15cbd75be3
David Hobson Biography (Wikipedia)
David Hobson (born 18 November 1960) is an Australian opera tenor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Hobson Tracks
Sort by
Hush-A-Bye Mountain
David Hobson
Hush-A-Bye Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hush-A-Bye Mountain
Last played on
David Hobson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist