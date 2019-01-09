LongpigsFormed 1993. Disbanded 2000
Longpigs
1993
Longpigs Biography (Wikipedia)
Longpigs were a British alternative rock band who rose to fame on the fringe of Britpop in the 1990s, comprising Crispin Hunt (vocals), Richard Hawley (guitar), Simon Stafford (bass guitar) and former Cabaret Voltaire member Dee Boyle (drums) who was replaced by Andy Cook for their second album. Hailing from Sheffield, the group had success with singles such as "She Said", "On and On", and their well-received debut album The Sun Is Often Out (1996).
Longpigs Tracks
On And On
Longpigs
On And On
On And On
Last played on
Far
Longpigs
Far
Far
Last played on
She Said
Longpigs
She Said
She Said
Last played on
Sleep
Longpigs
Sleep
Sleep
Last played on
Blue Skies
Longpigs
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
Last played on
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1997-06-27T08:07:44
27
Jun
1997
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
