Cassietta George (born Cassietta Baker on January 23, 1929 in Memphis, Tennessee-January 3, 1995 in Los Angeles, California) was an American gospel vocalist, and composer. George was a member of Queen of Gospel Albertina Walker's The Caravans, the most popular touring gospel group from the late 1950s to the mid-1960s. She later launched a successful solo career, recording over 16 albums in Los Angeles for Audio Arts Inc. Along the way, George wrote over a hundred songs, and was twice nominated for a Grammy in 1969 & 1979, for Best Soul Gospel Performance. In 2017, she was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.