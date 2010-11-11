Harem ScaremCanadian rock band. Formed 1987. Disbanded 2008
Harem Scarem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a736bef0-9ff1-40cc-8937-5637213c2190
Harem Scarem Biography (Wikipedia)
Harem Scarem is a Canadian hard rock band from Toronto, Ontario. Harem Scarem achieved popularity in Japan and their native Canada in the early 1990s. The band was active from 1987 to 2008 and again from 2013 after reforming. Throughout their career, they released 14 studio albums, plus numerous live and compilation albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harem Scarem Tracks
Sort by
Auchengowan/Da Lounge Bar/Kirsty
Harem Scarem
Auchengowan/Da Lounge Bar/Kirsty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Auchengowan/Da Lounge Bar/Kirsty
Last played on
Fade Away
Harem Scarem
Fade Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fade Away
Last played on
Jock's At Least 40 / The Jinkin' Mermaid / Bonnie Banchory
Harem Scarem
Jock's At Least 40 / The Jinkin' Mermaid / Bonnie Banchory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jock's At Least 40 / The Jinkin' Mermaid / Bonnie Banchory
Performer
Last played on
Harem Scarem Links
Back to artist