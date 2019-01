Harem Scarem is a Canadian hard rock band from Toronto, Ontario. Harem Scarem achieved popularity in Japan and their native Canada in the early 1990s. The band was active from 1987 to 2008 and again from 2013 after reforming. Throughout their career, they released 14 studio albums, plus numerous live and compilation albums.

