Larry Smith is the former drummer of the comedy satirical rock group the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.

He was originally invited to join by Vivian Stanshall as a tuba player and tap dancer. As the drummer he was a core member of the band and played on their top 5 hit "I'm the Urban Spaceman" and performed on all subsequent recordings. The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band appeared in the 1967 TV film Magical Mystery Tour made by the Beatles and also in the ground-breaking ITV television series Do Not Adjust Your Set, which featured future Monty Python members Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin.

As a solo artist, Smith also toured with Eric Clapton and Elton John. Smith was a close friend of ex-Beatle George Harrison for many years and designed the cover for his Gone Troppo album (1982). He also sang the theme song of and appeared in the Harrison-backed film Bullshot (1983), a HandMade Films production. Harrison wrote and recorded a song about Smith called "His Name Is Legs (Ladies and Gentlemen)", released on his album Extra Texture (Read All About It) (1975). The recording features the vocal antics of "Legs" himself, who also tap-danced in Elton John's song "I Think I'm Going To Kill Myself", from the album Honky Château (1972), and is credited for the tap-dance interlude in Todd Rundgren's song "Useless Begging" from the album Todd (1974). He is also featured in the song "Legs Larry at Television Centre" on John Cale's 1972 album The Academy in Peril, for which he provides the voice of a television director.