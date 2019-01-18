Kazuki Yamada (山田 和樹; born 1979) is a Japanese conductor.

Yamada was born in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture. He studied music at the Tokyo University of the Arts, where his conducting teachers included Ken-Ichiro Kobayashi and Yoko Matsuo. Whilst at the university, he and fellow students founded an orchestra, the TOMATO Philharmonic Orchestra, with Yamada as its music director. The orchestra renamed itself the Yokohama Sinfonietta in 2005, and incorporated professionally in 2011. Yamada was the first prize winner in the 51st Besançon International Conducting Competition in 2009. Other honours include the Akeo Watanabe Music Foundation Music Award and the Hideo Saito Memorial Fund Award, both dating from 2012. He holds the post of 'permanent conductor' of the Japan Philharmonic, and is contracted with the orchestra through August 2017. In September 2017, the Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra announced the appointment of Yamada as its next principal guest conductor, effective April 2018, with an initial contract of 3 years.