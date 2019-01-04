Monyaka
Monyaka Biography (Wikipedia)
Monyaka is a reggae band formed in Brooklyn, New York that was most active during the eighties and early nineties.
Monyaka Tracks
Go Da Yaka
Monyaka
Go Da Yaka
Go Da Yaka
Go Deh Yaka
Monyaka
Go Deh Yaka
Go Deh Yaka
