Arif Sağ (born 1945 in Aşkale, Erzurum, Turkey) is a singer, bağlama virtuoso, and leading figure in modern Turkish folk music, as well as a former MP in the Turkish parliament, and an academic.

He taught more than 40.000 students in his music school ASM (Arif Sağ Music). He is a big influence in Turkish Folk Music.

With the initiation of Roman Herzog, then-president of Germany, he gave a concert on 5 May 1996 with Köln Philharmonic Orchestra.