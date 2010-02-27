Ross Hannaman was a British singer in the 1960s.

She was born Rosalind Judith Hannaman and raised in London. Ross signed to EMI in 1967 to pursue a career in pop music. She was initially managed by Tim Rice, and he and Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote both of her singles and their subsequent b-sides. Her debut single, "Down Thru’ Summer," (b/w “I’ll Give All My Love To Southend”) was released in 1967. It received airplay on the offshore pirate radio station Radio London, made the station's Fab 40 chart, but did not feature in the official UK chart listings. Shortly after, her second single, “1969”, was released. Its b-side was a lush ballad entitled “Probably on Thursday." Like its predecessor, “1969” went nowhere on the charts and Hannaman's solo career ended. Both of the singles are very rare and highly sought after by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice collectors.

Ross was named "face" of the year in 1968 by the Evening Standard, and she then married EMI producer Mark Wirtz. They wrote songs using the aliases “Philwit and Bigsby”. Together and under the name “The Sweetshop,” Wirtz and Hannaman recorded the song "Barefoot and Tiptoe" as part of his unfinished recording “A Teenage Opera.” Wirtz and Hannaman divorced and she now lives in Vermont in the United States with her two children from her marriage to her current husband Robert Fritz.