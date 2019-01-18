The Quireboys are an English hard rock band formed in 1984 in London, with strong ties to Newcastle. When the band formed they were originally known as The Queerboys and later as the London Quireboys in the United States and Canada, settling at last with their current name.

The band were successful during the late 1980s and early 1990s, with their debut album A Bit of What You Fancy reaching No. 2 on the UK charts. Their highest charting single was with the song "Hey You".

In 1993, the Quireboys broke up but briefly reformed live in 1995 with different members. A more permanent reformation came in 2001 when frontman Spike and guitarist Guy Griffin put together a new line-up.

The band is still active, constantly recording new material and playing live all over the world. Their latest album, White Trash Blues, was released on 5 September 2017.