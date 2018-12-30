Sian EvansBorn 9 October 1971
Sian Evans (born 9 October 1971) is a Welsh singer. Throughout the 2000s, she was known for being a front woman and singer-songwriter of the band Kosheen, a trip-hop/drum & bass group that, during that decade, placed two albums within the Top Ten of the UK Albums Chart. She has also joined a list of Welsh artists to have topped the UK singles chart with collaboration on the track 'Louder' with DJ Fresh.
Where Does It All Come From?
Gareth Williams
Ensemble
First Night
Gareth Williams
Ensemble
Louder (feat. Sian Evans)
DJ Fresh
Right Back (Break Remix) (feat. Sian Evans)
Dr Meaker
Right Back (12" Mix)
Dr Meaker
Boy In The Picture (Henrik Schwarz Remix) (Kölsch Edit) (feat. Sian Evans)
Kid Crème
Boy In The Picture (Creme Jackin' Mix) (feat. Sian Evans)
Kid Crème
Boy In The Picture (feat. Sian Evans)
Kid Crème
UP2U (feat. Sian Evans)
Stanton Warriors
Right Back (feat. Sian Evans)
Dr Meaker
Morning Sun
Ragsy
