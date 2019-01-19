Fatback BandFormed 1970
Fatback Band
1970
Fatback Band Biography
The Fatback Band (later, simply Fatback) is an American funk and disco band that was popular in the 1970s and 1980s. The Fatback Band is most known for their R&B hits, "(Do the) Spanish Hustle", "I Like Girls", "Gotta Get My Hands on Some (Money)", "Backstrokin'" and "I Found Lovin". Their 1979 single "King Tim III (Personality Jock)" is generally considered the first commercially released hip hop single.
Fatback Band Tracks
Spanish Hustle
Fatback Band
Spanish Hustle
Spanish Hustle
(Are You Ready) Do The Bus Stop
Fatback Band
(Are You Ready) Do The Bus Stop
(Are You Ready) Do The Bus Stop
I Found Lovin'
Fatback Band
I Found Lovin'
I Found Lovin'
Do The Bus Stop (DP)
Fatback Band
Do The Bus Stop (DP)
Do The Bus Stop (DP)
Backstrokin'
Fatback Band
Backstrokin'
Backstrokin'
Is This The Future?
Fatback Band
Is This The Future?
Is This The Future?
(Are You Ready) Do The Bus Stop (Joey Negro London Bus Stop Mix)
Fatback Band
(Are You Ready) Do The Bus Stop (Joey Negro London Bus Stop Mix)
(Are You Ready) Do The Bus Stop (Joey Negro London Bus Stop Mix)
Groovy Kind Of Day (UK Ace Remix)
Fatback Band
Groovy Kind Of Day (UK Ace Remix)
Groovy Kind Of Day (UK Ace Remix)
Let The Drums Speak
Fatback Band
Let The Drums Speak
Let The Drums Speak
Yum Yum
Fatback Band
Yum Yum
Yum Yum
Wicky Wacky
Fatback Band
Wicky Wacky
Wicky Wacky
Bus Stop (Joey Negro 2018 mix)
Fatback Band
Bus Stop (Joey Negro 2018 mix)
I Like Girls
Fatback Band
I Like Girls
I Like Girls
Feed Me Your Love
Fatback Band
Feed Me Your Love
Feed Me Your Love
