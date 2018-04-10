Kristen Vigard (born May 15, 1963) is an American actress and singer. She is known for being the first actress to play the title role of Annie in its pre-Broadway tryout and for her two-year run as "Morgan Richards" on Guiding Light (1980–1981). She also had a two-year run on One Life to Live (1984–1985).

Vigard has appeared in two feature films, The Black Stallion (1979) and The Survivors (1983). Additionally she had roles in two TV movies, Home to Stay (1978) and License to Kill (1984), and also had guest appearances on three TV series.

Kristen Vigard released her eponymous debut album in 1988. She recorded and toured as a backup singer with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fishbone in the late 1980s and early 1990s, appearing on RHCP's Mother's Milk (1989) and One Hot Minute (1995) and Fishbone's The Reality of My Surroundings (1991) and Give a Monkey a Brain (1993).

Vigard sang the lead vocals for Illeana Douglas for the 1996 film Grace of My Heart, including "God Give Me Strength", which was nominated for Best Original Song at the 1st Golden Satellite Awards.