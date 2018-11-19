RothkoUK ambient / post-rock group. Formed 1997
Rothko
1997
Rothko Biography (Wikipedia)
Rothko are a London-based mainly instrumental ambient group. The group mainly use bass guitars and keyboards to create their soundscapes. They derived their name from the painter Mark Rothko. They have been described by others as post-rock for their use of a rock instrument, the bass guitar, to create what is according to some as non-rock music.
Rothko Tracks
Carnivour (Radio 1 Session, 6 Aug 2000)
Carnivour (Radio 1 Session, 6 Aug 2000)
Time Out (Radio 1 Session, 6 Aug 2000)
Time Out (Radio 1 Session, 6 Aug 2000)
One Million Drops Of Death In The Seas
One Million Drops Of Death In The Seas
For The Disappeared
For The Disappeared
May 3rd 1979 (When Evil Took Hold)
May 3rd 1979 (When Evil Took Hold)
Famine Drought, Famine Flood, Famine Death. Repeat
We Will Come Back To Haunt You
We Will Come Back To Haunt You
Open
Open
Metatonic (Radio 1 Session, 6 Aug 2000)
Moments Cracked Open
Moments Cracked Open
Rivers Become Oceans (Four Tet Remix)
Rivers Become Oceans (Four Tet Remix)
Distant Sounds of Summer
Distant Sounds of Summer
Focus Puller
Focus Puller
Discover The Lost
Discover The Lost
Reasons For Me
Reasons For Me
Past Tense
Past Tense
I've Seen Your Arse
I've Seen Your Arse
Path Fades Into Forest
Path Fades Into Forest
Severed Tense
Severed Tense
St. Giorgio
St. Giorgio
Time Out - BBC Session 06/08/2000
Time Out - BBC Session 06/08/2000
Harold Budd
Wake To Tomorrow
Wake To Tomorrow
Sunset to Sunrise
Sunset to Sunrise
St. Seno
St. Seno
