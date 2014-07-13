Patricia MorrisonBorn 14 January 1962
Patricia Morrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Patricia Morrison (born January 14, 1962) is an American bass guitarist, singer and songwriter. She worked with Bags, The Gun Club, Fur Bible, The Sisters of Mercy and The Damned.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
