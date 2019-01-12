Travis RichterBorn 3 November 1981
Travis Richter
1981-11-03
Travis Richter Biography (Wikipedia)
Travis Brandon Richter (born November 3, 1981 in Albany, Georgia) is an American musician, singer and record producer. He is known for being the original and current unclean vocalist and guitarist of the band From First to Last and the lead vocalist of The Color of Violence and The Human Abstract. He is also a record producer and produces electronic music with the group Modified Drugs.
Elephant March (feat. Travis Richter)
Wooli
Elephant March (feat. Travis Richter)
Elephant March (feat. Travis Richter)
