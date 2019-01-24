Galantis is a Swedish electronic dance music production, songwriting and DJ duo consisting of Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw. Karlsson is also known as Bloodshy as part of two other musical groups, a duo (Bloodshy & Avant) and a trio (Miike Snow). Eklöw is known as Style of Eye. The duo is best known for their biggest hit singles "Runaway (U & I)", "Peanut Butter Jelly" and "No Money".