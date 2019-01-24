Galantis
Galantis Biography (Wikipedia)
Galantis is a Swedish electronic dance music production, songwriting and DJ duo consisting of Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw. Karlsson is also known as Bloodshy as part of two other musical groups, a duo (Bloodshy & Avant) and a trio (Miike Snow). Eklöw is known as Style of Eye. The duo is best known for their biggest hit singles "Runaway (U & I)", "Peanut Butter Jelly" and "No Money".
Galantis Performances & Interviews
'I liked working with Madonna' - Galantis, who haven't they written for? 2016-10-19 The dance duo join Dev in the studio to talk hits, world tours & just a few name-drops.
‘I liked working with Madonna’ - Galantis, who haven’t they written for?
Galantis Tracks
Runaway (U & I)
Galantis
Runaway (U & I)
Runaway (U & I)
No Money
Galantis
No Money
No Money
Peanut Butter Jelly
Galantis
Peanut Butter Jelly
Peanut Butter Jelly
Revolution
Galantis
Revolution
Revolution
Love On Me
Galantis
Love On Me
Love On Me
Peanut Butter Jelly (Extended Mix)
Galantis
Peanut Butter Jelly (Extended Mix)
Gold Dust
Galantis
Gold Dust
Gold Dust
ID x Runaway
Crankdat
ID x Runaway
ID x Runaway
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-27T07:56:34
27
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
Galantis Links
