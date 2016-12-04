Ocean Grove are an Australian nu metal band formed in 2010. Their initial line-up was Jimmy Hall on guitar, Luke Holmes on lead vocals, Mathias Morales on drums and vocals, Dale Tanner on vocals and bass guitar, and Running Touch (a.k.a. Matthew Kopp) on guitar. In 2013 Morales was replaced on drums by Sam Bassal and in the following year Matthew Henley joined on guitar as Touch became a studio-only member. They have released two extended plays and one full-length album, The Rhapsody Tapes (3 February 2017), which reached No. 5 on the ARIA Albums Chart in its first week. It was selected as a "Feature Album" by Australian radio station Triple J. The band refers to their music style as "odd world music".