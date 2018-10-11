Judah & The LionAmericana/Folk Band from Nashville, TN. Formed 2011
Judah & The Lion
2011
Judah & The Lion Biography (Wikipedia)
Judah & the Lion is an American band from Nashville, Tennessee, that formed in 2011. Their latest release is Folk Hop n' Roll Deluxe (2017). The band consists of Judah Akers (vocals, guitar), Brian Macdonald (mandolin, vocals), and Nate Zuercher (banjo, vocals).
Judah & The Lion Tracks
Suit And Jacket
Hold On
