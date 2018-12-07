The Carter FamilyLater generations of the family after 1943. Formed March 1943. Disbanded 1996
The Carter Family
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a71b3907-9377-4e5b-a0bd-b5d163fe50ea
The Carter Family Biography (Wikipedia)
The Carter Sisters, (also known as the second version of The Carter Family) were an American singing quartet consisting of Maybelle Carter and her daughters June Carter Cash, Helen Carter, and Anita Carter. Formed during World War II, the group recorded and performed into the 1990s.
Ain't Gonna Work Tomorrow
The Carter Family
Ain't Gonna Work Tomorrow
Ain't Gonna Work Tomorrow
Praise The Lord And Pass The Soup
Johnny Cash
Praise The Lord And Pass The Soup
Praise The Lord And Pass The Soup
The Banks of The Ohio
The Carter Family With Johnny Cash
The Banks of The Ohio
The Banks of The Ohio
Daddy Sang Bass
Johnny Cash
Daddy Sang Bass
Daddy Sang Bass
