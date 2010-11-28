Teddy Robin and the Playboys were a 1960s HK English pop band. The most notable members were Teddy Robin (vocal and guitar), who has a successful career as a singer/songwriter and as actor/filmmaker; and Norman Cheng (father of actor/singer Ronald Cheng) (lead guitar), who later in the 1970s went on to become a top executive in charge of the Southeast Asian operations of Polydor Records. Teddy Robin Kwan's two brothers were also part of the band, with Raymond Kwan on rhythm guitar and William Kwan on bass.Their cover hits including"Pretty Blue Eyes""Lies""Carrousel"were popular .