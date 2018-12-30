Real Lies are a London electronic group who first released music in 2013, composed of lyricist Kev Kharas, singer and songwriter Tom Watson and producer Patrick King.

An early run of singles included the songs Deeper and World Peace (released together on vinyl in 2013), and North Circular and Dab Housing (released together on vinyl the following year). BBC Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe awarded World Peace his 'Hottest Record in the World' accolade, while Dab Housing was premiered by Annie Mac on the same station. Expanding to a five-piece for live shows, the band embarked on a UK tour with Foals in 2015, played festivals such as Glastonbury, Bestival, MIDI and the Jamie xx-curated Nuits Sonores, and recorded a pair of Maida Vale sessions, again for BBC Radio 1.

Often compared to the likes of Mike Skinner and New Order, the London trio have garnered praise for their ability to embody what it is to be young and adrift for this generation. The band are from the Holloway area of London and reference the boroughs of Islington and Haringey in their tracks.