Sharks70s British Hard Rock Band featuring Chris Spedding. Formed 1972
Sharks
1972
Sharks Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharks are a British rock band, formed in September 1972, by the ex-Free bass player, Andy Fraser, upon his departure from Free. They were signed to Island Records and were rated by critics, especially for Chris Spedding's tasteful guitar work. The initial line-up consisted of Fraser (bass, piano), Snips (real name, Steve Parsons) (vocals), Spedding (guitar) and an American, Marty Simon (drums).
Sophistication
Sharks
Sophistication
Sophistication
Performer
Last played on
Broke A Feeling
Sharks
Broke A Feeling
Broke A Feeling
Last played on
