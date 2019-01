Sharks are a British rock band, formed in September 1972, by the ex-Free bass player, Andy Fraser, upon his departure from Free. They were signed to Island Records and were rated by critics, especially for Chris Spedding's tasteful guitar work. The initial line-up consisted of Fraser (bass, piano), Snips (real name, Steve Parsons) (vocals), Spedding (guitar) and an American, Marty Simon (drums).

